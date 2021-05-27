OPEN UP ABOUT ''INVISIBLE'' CONDITION TO OVERCOME UNCERTAINTY, SAYS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS PATIENT

Front Immunol. 2021 May 6;12:661493. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.661493. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic immune-mediated disease characterized by demyelination and neuroaxonal damage in the central nervous system. The etiology is complex and is still not fully understood. Accumulating evidence suggests that our gut microbiota and its metabolites influence the MS pathogenesis. Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as acetate, propionate and butyrate, are metabolites produced by gut microbiota through fermentation of indigestible carbohydrates. SCFAs and kynurenine metabolites have been shown to have important immunomodulatory properties, and propionate supplementation in MS patients has been associated with long-term clinical improvement. However, the underlying mechanisms of action and its importance in MS remain incompletely understood. We analyzed serum levels of SCFAs and performed targeted metabolomics in relation to biomarkers of inflammation, and clinical and MRI measures in newly diagnosed patients with relapsing-remitting MS before their first disease modifying therapy and healthy controls (HCs). We demonstrated that serum acetate levels were nominally reduced in MS patients compared with HCs. The ratios of acetate/butyrate and acetate/(propionate + butyrate) were significantly lower in MS patients in a multivariate analysis (orthogonal partial least squares discriminant analysis; OPLS-DA). The mentioned ratios and acetate levels correlated negatively with the pro-inflammatory biomarker IFNG, indicating an inverse relation between acetate and inflammation. In contrast, the proportion of butyrate was found higher in MS patients in the multivariate analysis, and both butyrate and valerate correlated positively with proinflammatory cytokines (IFNG and TNF), suggesting complex bidirectional regulatory properties of SCFAs. Branched SCFAs were inversely correlated with clinical disability, at a nominal significance level. Otherwise SCFAs did not correlate with clinical variables or MRI measures. There were signs of an alteration of the kynurenine pathway in MS, and butyrate was positively correlated with the immunomodulatory metabolite 3-hydroxyanthranilic acid. Other variables that influenced the separation between MS and HCs were NfL, ARG1 and IL1R1, D-ribose 5-phosphate, pantothenic acid and D-glucuronic acid. In conclusion, we provide novel results in this rapidly evolving field, emphasizing the complexity of the interactions between SCFAs and inflammation; therefore, further studies are required to clarify these issues before supplementation of SCFAs can be widely recommended.