Diseases & Treatments

OPEN UP ABOUT ''INVISIBLE'' CONDITION TO OVERCOME UNCERTAINTY, SAYS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS PATIENT

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article( MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Asma Al Ali, an Emirati national, wants multiple sclerosis (MS) patients across the UAE to open up about their condition to help overcome anxiety and loneliness as well as show themselves and others they are not alone. Her call to action...

#Multiple Sclerosis#Openness#Acute Care#Patient Care#Diabetes Patients#Diabetes Symptoms#Menafn Mid East#Uae#Mubadala Health#Multiple Sclerosis#Uncertainty#Diagnosis#Ms Patients#Treatments#Doctors#Vision Problems#Critical Care#Medication#Disability#Digestive Disease
Diseases & Treatments
TheStreet

World Brain Day 2021 Dedicated To Multiple Sclerosis

World Federation of Neurology partners with the MS International Federation to promote Multiple Sclerosis awareness on World Brain Day. LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is pleased to announce that the theme of this year's World Brain Day is Stop Multiple Sclerosis. In partnership with the MS International Federation (MSIF), the goal of World Brain Day is to raise global awareness of multiple sclerosis. This neurological disease impacts every aspect of a person's life, with effects ranging from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability. World Brain Day takes place on July 22, 2021.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Tumefactive Demyelinating Lesions in a Patient with Multiple Sclerosis Developed two Days after the Injection of Rituximab

Acta Neurol Taiwan. 2020 Dec;29(4):124-127. BACKGROUND: Rituximab has been increasingly prescribed in the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) over recent years. Tumefactive demyelinating lesions can occur at the onset or over the course of MS. Another major cause of these lesions is the side effects of drugs such as natalizumab or fingolimod. This study is a case report of a young MS patient who suffered from tumefactive lesions following the injection of rituximab.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Brain Nerve. 2021 May;73(5):458-465. doi: 10.11477/mf.1416201786. Primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system that leads to demyelination and neurodegeneration. PPMS is characterized by a gradual accumulation of disabilities that may occur from the initial disease onset. The pathological processes underlying PPMS are complex and include a variety of different mechanisms and pathways, including inflammation, axonal degeneration, microglial activation/oxidation byproducts, mitochondrial injury, and glutamate excitotoxicity. There is currently no disease-modifying drug approved for PPMS in Japan. However, ocrelizumab, a humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, has been approved for PPMS by the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, some disease-modifying drugs have demonstrated significant efficacy in the treatment of PPMS in clinical trials.
Healthptproductsonline.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Occupational Therapy: How it Works

Although there is no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), occupational therapy can help a person manage the symptoms, perform daily activities, and retain as much of their independence as possible. This article discusses how occupational therapy for MS works, including how occupational therapists create a treatment plan and the exercises...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Infection Mitigation Strategies for Multiple Sclerosis Patients on Oral and Monoclonal Disease-Modifying Therapies

Curr Neurol Neurosci Rep. 2021 May 19;21(7):36. doi: 10.1007/s11910-021-01117-y. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The newer, higher-efficacy disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) for multiple sclerosis (MS)-orals and monoclonals-have more profound immunomodulatory and immunosuppressive properties than the older, injectable therapies and require risk mitigation strategies to reduce the risk of serious infections. This review will provide a systematic framework for infectious risk mitigation strategies relevant to these therapies.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Management of Severe Graves' Hyperthyroidism in Pregnancy Following Immune Reconstitution Therapy in Multiple Sclerosis

CONTEXT: Alemtuzumab (ALZ), a CD52 monoclonal antibody, is highly efficacious in multiple sclerosis; however, side effects are common. Autoimmune thyroid disease (Graves’ disease and Hashimoto thyroiditis) is a well-known complication of ALZ. Treatment of ALZ-induced Graves’ disease can be challenging, and even more difficult during pregnancy. CASE DESCRIPTION: We present...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Assessing brain injury topographically using MR neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging in multiple sclerosis

J Neuroimaging. 2021 May 25. doi: 10.1111/jon.12876. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Axonal injury is a key player of disability in persons with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). Yet, detecting and measuring it in vivo is challenging. The neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging (NODDI) proposes a novel framework for probing axonal integrity in vivo. NODDI at 3.0 Tesla was used to quantify tissue damage in pwMS and its relationship with disease progression.
Diseases & Treatmentsfinfeed.com

Neurotech Demonstrates Potential Benefits for Management of Multiple Sclerosis Disease

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) has announced the continuation of its pre-clinical program in neuro-inflammatory disease models in-line with its research and development pathway. Initial in vitro studies were carried out in collaboration with the internationally recognised Neurodevelopment in Health and Disease Laboratory at RMIT University to assess the effects of...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Whole brain 3D MR fingerprinting in multiple sclerosis: a pilot study

BMC Med Imaging. 2021 May 22;21(1):88. doi: 10.1186/s12880-021-00620-5. BACKGROUND: MR fingerprinting (MRF) is a novel imaging method proposed for the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). This study aims to determine if MR Fingerprinting (MRF) relaxometry can differentiate frontal normal appearing white matter (F-NAWM) and splenium in patients diagnosed with MS as compared to controls and to characterize the relaxometry of demyelinating plaques relative to the time of diagnosis.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The role of teriflunamide in multiple sclerosis patient: an observational study

Psychol Health Med. 2021 May 27:1-8. doi: 10.1080/13548506.2021.1931371. Online ahead of print. Teriflunomide is a drug with immunosuppressive and selective immunomodulatory action, characterized by anti-inflammatory and antiproliferative properties. Several clinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy and safety of this drug in Multiple Sclerosis, estimating a significant improvement in cognitive performance.The aim of our study is to evaluate the effects of teriflunomide by analysing the correlation between brain atrophy and the general cognitive profile and evaluating long-term changes. The effect of teriflunomide was studied in 30 patients with multiple sclerosis and 30 control subjects. Patients underwent a full cognitive profile assessment using the Brief Repeatable Battery of Neuropsychological Tests and a neuroimaging examination with a 3.0 T working scanner.Our results suggested that treatment with teriflunomide could potentially not only slow down the accumulation of microstructural tissue damage in Grey Matter and With Matter, but also better preserve the cognitive profile, particularly by highlighting the benefits in the memory domain. Thanks to drug therapy, brain volume in our patients has remained constant, leading to improvements in memory, indicating teriflunomide as a neuroprotective potential and further strengthening the evidence of a link between loss of brain volume and cognitive impairment.
NFLdocwirenews.com

Serum Short-Chain Fatty Acids and Associations With Inflammation in Newly Diagnosed Patients With Multiple Sclerosis and Healthy Controls

Front Immunol. 2021 May 6;12:661493. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.661493. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic immune-mediated disease characterized by demyelination and neuroaxonal damage in the central nervous system. The etiology is complex and is still not fully understood. Accumulating evidence suggests that our gut microbiota and its metabolites influence the MS pathogenesis. Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as acetate, propionate and butyrate, are metabolites produced by gut microbiota through fermentation of indigestible carbohydrates. SCFAs and kynurenine metabolites have been shown to have important immunomodulatory properties, and propionate supplementation in MS patients has been associated with long-term clinical improvement. However, the underlying mechanisms of action and its importance in MS remain incompletely understood. We analyzed serum levels of SCFAs and performed targeted metabolomics in relation to biomarkers of inflammation, and clinical and MRI measures in newly diagnosed patients with relapsing-remitting MS before their first disease modifying therapy and healthy controls (HCs). We demonstrated that serum acetate levels were nominally reduced in MS patients compared with HCs. The ratios of acetate/butyrate and acetate/(propionate + butyrate) were significantly lower in MS patients in a multivariate analysis (orthogonal partial least squares discriminant analysis; OPLS-DA). The mentioned ratios and acetate levels correlated negatively with the pro-inflammatory biomarker IFNG, indicating an inverse relation between acetate and inflammation. In contrast, the proportion of butyrate was found higher in MS patients in the multivariate analysis, and both butyrate and valerate correlated positively with proinflammatory cytokines (IFNG and TNF), suggesting complex bidirectional regulatory properties of SCFAs. Branched SCFAs were inversely correlated with clinical disability, at a nominal significance level. Otherwise SCFAs did not correlate with clinical variables or MRI measures. There were signs of an alteration of the kynurenine pathway in MS, and butyrate was positively correlated with the immunomodulatory metabolite 3-hydroxyanthranilic acid. Other variables that influenced the separation between MS and HCs were NfL, ARG1 and IL1R1, D-ribose 5-phosphate, pantothenic acid and D-glucuronic acid. In conclusion, we provide novel results in this rapidly evolving field, emphasizing the complexity of the interactions between SCFAs and inflammation; therefore, further studies are required to clarify these issues before supplementation of SCFAs can be widely recommended.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pain in multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders

Schmerz. 2021 May 25. doi: 10.1007/s00482-021-00554-5. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders are autoimmune inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system, which can lead to a multitude of neurological complaints and pain syndromes. Pain may be an acute symptom during disease exacerbation as well as a chronic symptom, whereby the latter sometimes substantially reduces the quality of life. The etiology of pain is very heterogeneous but the rapid differential diagnostic classification is decisive in order to be able to initiate a differentiated treatment strategy. Chronic pain must be differentiated from pain as a possible (early) symptom of an acute disease exacerbation, classified in more detail and individually treated. These include central neuropathic pain, pain associated with spasticity, musculoskeletal pain due to excess loading and pain as a side effect of immunotherapy and in the context of comorbidities. The treatment strategies are often insufficiently evidence-based due to the lack of data.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pain Intensity and Pain Interference in People with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Compared to People with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2021 May 25:S0003-9993(21)00393-2. doi: 10.1016/j.apmr.2021.05.003. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To describe pain intensity and interference in people with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), compare these to people with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and identify common and unique factors associated with pain intensity in people with progressive MS and RRMS.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Can horseback riding help with symptoms of multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong condition that affects the central nervous system. Medications are available, but physical therapy can also reduce some of the symptoms. Hippotherapy is a type of alternative physical therapy that involves horses. Hippotherapy can have beneficial results as part of a therapy program to engage...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Do cooling vests help with multiple sclerosis?

The symptoms of multiple sclerosis vary among individuals, but it is quite common for heat and humidity to cause flare-ups. Cooling vests contain insulated ice packs or cooling technology, which can help people cool down, reducing the chance of a flare-up. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Aggressive Herpes Zoster in Young Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Under Dimethyl Fumarate

Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), approved for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), exerts immune-mediated mechanisms crucial for T-cell survival and migration, preferentially reducing CD8+ T cells.1 Although baseline absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) is considered the most critical predictor of developing lymphopenia,2 it was recently concluded that lymphocyte subset monitoring is not required for safety vigilance because T-cell subset reduction does not increase risks for serious infections.3.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

REAER is a promising therapy for improving the lives of people with multiple sclerosis

A team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts at Kessler Foundation led the first pilot randomized controlled trial of robotic-exoskeleton assisted exercise rehabilitation (REAER) effects on mobility, cognition, and brain connectivity in people with substantial MS-related disability. Their results showed that REAER is likely an effective intervention, and is a promising...
DrinksMedical News Today

What to know about multiple sclerosis (MS) and alcohol

Scientists do not fully understand the relationship between multiple sclerosis (MS) and alcohol. Although alcohol may temporarily worsen some symptoms of the condition, it might also calm an overactive immune system. MS is a condition that disrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body. The symptoms can...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

An Overview of the Efficacy and Safety of Ozanimod for the Treatment of Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Drug Des Devel Ther. 2021 May 11;15:1993-2004. doi: 10.2147/DDDT.S240861. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease of the central nervous system that can cause permanent disability in young adults. A large armamentarium is available for its management and is increasing over time. Ozanimod is an oral drug belonging to the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulator family recently approved in different countries for MS with active disease. It selectively modulates S1PR1 and S1PR5 to prevent autoreactive lymphocytes from entering the central nervous system (CNS), where they can determine inflammation and neurodegeneration. Ozanimod was tested in one Phase II and two Phase III pivotal trials and was shown to be effective and well tolerated. Moreover, further investigations, including comparative trials with other S1P modulators and MS disease-modifying drugs, are needed to better define placement in MS treatment. Furthermore, ozanimod is currently under evaluation for inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, in international phase III studies. This article retraces the itinerary leading to the approval of ozanimod for MS treatment and its peculiarities and potentiality inside the S1PR modulator family.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis patients have reduced resting and increased activated CD4(+)CD25(+)FOXP3(+)T regulatory cells

Sci Rep. 2021 May 18;11(1):10476. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-88448-5. Resting and activated subpopulations of CD4+CD25+CD127loT regulatory cells (Treg) and CD4+CD25+CD127+ effector T cells in MS patients and in healthy individuals were compared. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells isolated using Ficoll Hypaque were stained with monoclonal antibodies and analysed by flow cytometer. CD45RA and Foxp3 expression within CD4+ cells and in CD4+CD25+CD127loT cells identified Population I; CD45RA+Foxp3+, Population II; CD45RA–Foxp3hi and Population III; CD45RA–Foxp3+ cells. Effector CD4+CD127+ T cells were subdivided into Population IV; memory /effector CD45RA– CD25–Foxp3– and Population V; effector naïve CD45RA+CD25–Foxp3–CCR7+ and terminally differentiated RA+ (TEMRA) effector memory cells. Chemokine receptor staining identified CXCR3+Th1-like Treg, CCR6+Th17-like Treg and CCR7+ resting Treg. Resting Treg (Population I) were reduced in MS patients, both in untreated and treated MS compared to healthy donors. Activated/memory Treg (Population II) were significantly increased in MS patients compared to healthy donors. Activated effector CD4+ (Population IV) were increased and the naïve/ TEMRA CD4+ (Population V) were decreased in MS compared to HD. Expression of CCR7 was mainly in Population I, whereas expression of CCR6 and CXCR3 was greatest in Populations II and intermediate in Population III. In MS, CCR6+Treg were lower in Population III. This study found MS is associated with significant shifts in CD4+T cells subpopulations. MS patients had lower resting CD4+CD25+CD45RA+CCR7+ Treg than healthy donors while activated CD4+CD25hiCD45RA–Foxp3hiTreg were increased in MS patients even before treatment. Some MS patients had reduced CCR6+Th17-like Treg, which may contribute to the activity of MS.