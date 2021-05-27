newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ebola survivors: their health struggles and how best to support them

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

(MENAFN - The Conversation) West Africa's Ebola outbreak between 2013 and 2016 was the most widespread in the history of the disease. By the end of the outbreak, 28,000 people were infected and 11,000 succumbed to the disease. Despite the high number of deaths, the outbreak also had many survivors....

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Drugs#Eyesight#Ebola Survivors#Ebola Virus#Medical Treatment#Depression Symptoms#Menafn#Sierra Leone#Public Health Facilities#Physical Symptoms#Survival#Deaths#Critical Issues#Healthcare Professionals#Essential Care#Negative Experiences#Healthcare Solutions#Healthcare Decisions#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Related
Healthfloydct.com

How to Combat Allergies and Support Health All Year

(StatePoint) Used as a remedy for centuries, propolis is a bee product increasingly turning heads in the scientific community. Here’s what the research says about how propolis can potentially support health during the warm weather months, as well as year-round:. The Research. • An April 2021 case report published in...
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Maternal mental health in the time of COVID-19: How to find support

Motherhood can be joyous, frustrating, terrifying, miraculous, exhausting, and messy. It is all these things at once in normal times. But these, as we know, are not normal times. Among the many aspects of life that COVID-19 has upended, maternal mental health is one that could have lasting implications not...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

We called them heroes. How will we support Wisconsin's health care workers as they grapple with the trauma of COVID?

When Lindsay Morgan met the patient, the man's family had wanted to try everything possible to keep him alive. He had suffered. As a speech-language pathologist, Morgan had assisted some of her hospital's sickest patients during the pandemic — people who'd had tubes stuck down their throats, pumping in 60 liters of oxygen per minute and interrupting their attempts to talk or swallow — and he had been one of them.
WorldPosted by
WRAL News

Irish health system struggling to recover from cyberattack

LONDON — Ireland’s health system struggled to restore computers and treat patients Tuesday, four days after it shut down its entire information technology system in response to a ransomware attack. Thousands of diagnostic appointments, cancer treatment clinics and surgeries have been canceled or delayed since Friday's cyberattack. Authorities said hundreds...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Diversity Can Support Excellence in Pursuit of Health

A common objection to diversity and inclusion efforts in organizations is that they sacrifice excellence. We do achieve excellence in diversity, especially when we broaden the meaning of "diversity" to include a variety of perspectives and experience. Accounting for true diversity is what allows us to effectively promote health for...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Virtual Caregiving: The Struggle To Find Support Over The Phone

Part I: Caregivers Struggle To Find Support Over The Phone. Your browser does not support the audio element. Before the pandemic, caregiver support groups were a vital lifeline to those providing unpaid care to a loved one with dementia. COVID-19 put a stop to these in-person meetings. Many of these groups turned to Zoom and saw an increase in new members. But others were forced to use the telephone and there’s been a price.
Mental HealthThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Struggling With Mental Health Often Confide in Their Professors. They Want More Guidance on How to Help.

During an academic year that has been shaped by the pandemic, faculty members have encountered plenty of students who are grappling with mental-health issues. But data in one report shows that, despite their willingness to assist students in distress, professors don’t know as much as they’d like about how to get them the help they need.
Public Healthsaladovillagevoice.com

Literature Review On Ebola Virus Pdf

Ebola virus CANNOT spread to others when a person has no signs or symptoms of EVD.Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe and frequently lethal disease caused by Ebola virus (EBOV).Ebola Characteristics and Comparisons to Other Infectious Diseases The current outbreak of Ebola virus in West Africa has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the most severe such outbreak of Ebola to date 5.However, in certain parts of the world, Ebola virus may spread through the handling and consumption of bushmeat (wild animals hunted for food) Ebola virus pertains to the family Filoviridae [1, 2].#### The bottom line This clinical review has been developed for The BMJ in collaboration with BMJ Best Practice, based on a regularly updated web/mobile topic that supports literature review on ebola virus pdf evidence-based decision making at the point of care.The 2013-2015 West African epidemic, by far the most geographically extensive, most fatal, and longest lasting epidemic in Ebola's history, presented an enormous international public health.Epidemiology of Ebola virus disease and its public health importance in Africa.Critical review of the literature on ONE emerging or re-emerging communicable disease threat (choose from list below); should include role of agent, host and environmental factors, potential policy responses.Ebola virus is transmitted to people as a result of direct contact with body fluids containing virus of an infected patient.American Research Journal of History and Culture literature review on ebola virus pdf A Review.The 2013-2015 West African epidemic, by far the most geographically extensive, most fatal, and longest lasting literature review on ebola virus pdf epidemic in Ebola's history, presented an enormous international public health.Ebola virus pertains to the family Filoviridae [1, 2].The virus causing this outbreak, the Zaire Ebolavirus (EBOV), belongs to the genus Ebolavirus which together with the genus Marburgvirus forms the family of the Filoviridae.In 1976, its emergence in Africa induced a novel viral hemorrhagic fever, i.The Ebola virus, con-demned as highly contagious, is transmitted between humans through contact with infected body ﬂuids [3–9].The Ebola virus, con-demned as highly contagious, is transmitted between humans through contact with infected body ﬂuids [3–9].The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces has recently shown an increase in the number of cases reported by week, after many weeks of overall decline (Figure 1).5 Guiding principles for decision-making 13 5.Ebola virus disease is a severe, often-fatal, zoonotic viral disease in humans and Nonhuman primates (NHP) like monkeys, gorillas and chimpanzees.10 Glycoprotein makes up the virus’s outer coat and is involved in the binding of virus to cell surface receptors.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Working Mothers Have Struggled During the COVID-19 Pandemic — Here’s How the Biden Admin Can Support Them Through the Recovery

I write about ways to create good jobs for all workers and ensure our public dollars do the most public good. Last August, at the height of the pandemic, my family welcomed a new grandchild into the world. His arrival brought all of us much joy — but in the months since, I’ve also witnessed the unique struggle that motherhood during the pandemic brought for my daughter.
Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Essential Oils for Headaches and How to Use Them

The dull ache. The throbbing. The nagging pressure. If you’re one of the 78% of people who suffer from tension headaches, then you've been there. While classic over-the-counter meds like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can be great to ease the pain, staying hydrated, eating regular meals and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule can all help stop headaches naturally. And there's one other natural remedy that some sufferers take advantage of: essential oils.
Mental HealthCNBC

From paying workers to take vacation to on demand therapy: How companies are supporting employee mental health

It's well documented that burnout, office culture issues and life challenges that bleed into work can have a negative impact on mental health. But during the pandemic, more than ever, companies supported employees' mental health with benefits intended to connect workers with therapists, encourage mindfulness and re-institute work-life boundaries. By summer, social justice movements prompted employers to highlight their mental health resources to help employees navigate racial trauma, too.
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

The Most Common Postpartum Mental Health Issues And How To Spot Them

May is Maternal Mental Health Month, so HuffPost Parenting and Wellness are shining a light on postpartum well-being. From how new moms handle those early days as parents while struggling with their own mental health to how to be there for friends and family, we’ve created a space for moms and their loved ones to feel seen and heard in those first trying months of parenthood. See the full series here.
CancerSun-Journal

Support centers to celebrate cancer survivors day

Sunday, June 6, marks the 34th annual National Cancer Survivors Day, a day when thousands of people in hundreds of communities across the globe hold celebrations to honor cancer survivors and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship. To join in Maine’s celebration of National Cancer Survivor Day,...
Livingston County, NYFinger Lakes Times

LETTER: Struggling with mental health? There is help

Struggling with mental health issues? Help is available. May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the...
Jasper, INwitzamfm.com

Memorial Hospital Offering Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group

Jasper – Stroke care doesn’t end when you leave the hospital. Many stroke survivors and their caregivers experience a range of emotions as they adjust back to normal daily activities. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, in conjunction with University of Louisville Health, is offering a new, FREE support group where stroke survivors and their family/caregivers can talk openly with others who share similar experiences.
Mental Healtheastcountymagazine.org

HOMECARE.ORG SURVEY REVEALS 1 IN 3 AMERICANS NOTICE SIGNS OF MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AMONG SENIOR PARENTS DURING COVID-19

Aging in place platform shares insights to raise awareness of the prevalence of anxiety and depression in older adults. Research findings indicate that 34 percent of respondents noticed signs of anxiety or depression in their older parents during the pandemic. Approximately 31 percent of the people we surveyed said their parents mentioned feeling anxious or depressed. Overall, seniors showed signs of anxiety at a slightly higher rate than those with depression. More than 23 percent of adult children said their parents displayed suspected anxiety and about 21 percent saw suspected depression. Survey results also show that 49 percent of adults felt that their parents were more isolated than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.