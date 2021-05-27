PM: Domestic air carrier should purchase Ukrainian planes

(MENAFN - UkrinForm)The establishment of a national air carrier will contribute to the development of aircraft construction and make tickets for domestic flights cheaper. "The development of the Ukrainian national airline should also contribute to the development of aircraft construction in Ukraine. For the first time in 30 years, the state has started actively ordering aircraft from our factories. In particular, an agreement was reached and contracts were signed for the supply of three An aircraft for the Armed Forces and two An aircraft for the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal.