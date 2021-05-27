newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

PM: Domestic air carrier should purchase Ukrainian planes

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - UkrinForm)The establishment of a national air carrier will contribute to the development of aircraft construction and make tickets for domestic flights cheaper. "The development of the Ukrainian national airline should also contribute to the development of aircraft construction in Ukraine. For the first time in 30 years, the state has started actively ordering aircraft from our factories. In particular, an agreement was reached and contracts were signed for the supply of three An aircraft for the Armed Forces and two An aircraft for the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Government portal.

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denys Shmyhal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian Flights#Airline Tickets#Menafn#The Armed Forces#Ukrinform#Planes#Carrier#Domestic Flights#Aircraft Construction#Ukraine Denys Shmyhal#Ukrinform#Supply#Dnipropetrovsk Region#Infrastructure Kubrakov#Relevant Memoranda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseworldcapitaltimes.com

Vienna-Moscow flight cancelled after Russia rejects Belarus rerouting

– Austria on Thursday slammed Russia after it refused to allow an Austrian Airlines flight to be rerouted to avoid Belarusian airspace, resulting in the Vienna-Moscow service being cancelled. “Based on a recommendation by the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Austrian Airlines has suspended flights through Belarusian airspace until further...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

North Korea’s Air Koryo: What Planes Does The Airline Operate?

North Korea’s state-owned national carrier Air Koryo is a subject of great curiosity among many avgeeks. From its hub at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport (FNJ), the airline flies to a handful of destinations, both domestically and in neighboring China and Russia. But what aircraft does it operate these services with? Let’s take a look.
Industryajot.com

Philippine Air in talks with lessors, returning some planes: CNN

Philippine Airlines Inc. has been in talks with its aircraft lessors about reducing its fleet size and returning some planes as part of a restructuring process, President Gilbert Santa Maria said in an interview with CNN Philippines. The carrier is stepping up cargo operations and flying to new destinations, particularly...
Aerospace & Defensetravelnewsasia.com

Boeing Signs New STS Contract for C-17 Training at Farnborough, England

Boeing has signed a new Synthetic Training Service (STS) contract that will see the aircraft manufacturer continue training Royal Air Force (RAF) C-17 aircrew and engineers at the C-17 International Training Centre (ITC) in Farnborough, England through 2040. “Ensuring we have a modernized Armed Forces capable of tackling future threats...
Economyinvesting.com

Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out but also facing stronger competition and lingering uncertainty wrought by the pandemic. The airline said on Friday it had raised 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($721 million) in...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Shutting Down Domestic Routes In Norway

European budget airline Wizz Air will soon be ending its domestic service in Norway. This will see the termination of three routes out of Oslo on June 14th, less than a year from when they launched. Domestic service to end in mid-June. According to the website Life in Norway, Wizz...
Aerospace & Defenserew-online.com

Apollo buys two cargo planes in deal with Air France

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Merx Aviation, a global aircraft leasing, management and finance company, have completed the sale and leaseback of two Boeing 777F aircraft from Air France. The aircraft, manufactured in 2009, were acquired by an aviation platform established by Apollo, which invests in...
Aerospace & DefenseLife Style Extra

Budget airline Wizz Air quits Norway's domestic market -E24

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Britain reported 3,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 3,398 cases the previous day, and six deaths within 28 days of a positive test compared with seven on Saturday.The total number of people who had receiv... Today 17:51. (Adds quotes from CEO...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

EU Cuts Air Links With Belarus Over Forced Plane Landing

EU leaders cut Europe's air links with Belarus on Monday, as strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime paraded a dissident journalist arrested after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying wanted...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Forbes

Desperate For Firepower, The U.S. Air Force Loads Cruise Missiles On Cargo Planes

After less than two years of furious work, the U.S. Air Force is close to finishing a parachute missile-launcher that, in theory, converts any big cargo plane into a bomber. Back in March, an MC-130J transport belonging to the Air Force Special Operations Command dropped, over White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, an instrumented “deployment box” attached to a G-11 high-altitude parachute.
EconomyAviation Week

UK Royal Navy Envisions Manned/Unmanned Air Wings For Carriers

LONDON–The UK Royal Navy wants to use unmanned technologies to build manned/unmanned air wings for both of its Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, its most senior officer says. First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin told the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power Conference on May 19 that he was challenging the... Subscription...