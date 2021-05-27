President''s Office: Ukraine in final stage of negotiations on establishment of national air carrier

(MENAFN - UkrinForm)Ukraine has reached the final stage of negotiations with some large airlines to establish a national air carrier. "As for the aircraft industry and the airline, it is not just the President's dream. To date, we are in the final stage of negotiations with some large airlines, with which we plan to establish a national air carrier together because they have experience," Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on the air of Ukraine 24 TV channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.