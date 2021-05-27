newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Warren Says She Is ‘Really Frustrated’ Over Her Wealth Tax Proposal

By Savannah Rychcik
IJR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is sharing her frustration with her wealth tax proposal as it appears she is having difficulty getting it passed in Congress. In March, Warren unveiled her Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would implement a 2% tax on fortunes of over $50 million. The New York Times reported, “Warren’s wealth tax would apply a 2 percent tax to individual net worth — including the value of stocks, houses, boats and anything else a person owns, after subtracting out any debts — above $50 million.”

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Warren proposes $31.5 billion bill to help IRS stop tax cheats

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday introduced legislation that would help the IRS pursue wealthy tax cheats and close the tax gap. Why it matters: The bill would increase the IRS's budget to $31.5 billion so the agency can bolster efforts to go after wealthy people who aren't paying the taxes they owe. The announcement follows President Biden's own proposal to strengthen tax enforcement as a way to pay for infrastructure spending.
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Bernie Sanders would narrowly dodge Biden tax hike

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would skirt by the tax hikes that are planned to help pay for trillions of dollars of spending plans championed by the Biden administration. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and is a self-described democratic socialist, earned $350,760 last year – $174,000 as a senator and another $176,760, mostly through book deals, according to a financial filing out Wednesday. His 2020 income falls just below the $400,000 threshold that has been discussed as purview to President Biden’s proposed tax hikes.
Congress & Courtswgbh.org

Elizabeth Warren Vows To 'Stay In The Fight' For Progressive Policies

In her new book "Persist," Senator Elizabeth Warren examines past experiences with sexual harassment, losing her brother to COVID-19 and her loss in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. In the book, she makes the case for her progressive policy proposals as the way forward for the party and the nation. She joined Jim Braude to discuss.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s $6T budget will radically reshape and bankrupt America

President Joe Biden’s first, eye-popping $6 trillion budget proposal for 2022 makes it official: He means to permanently enlarge the federal government and to lock in eternal Democratic control of Washington. His “vision” has Uncle Sam spending as much as at the height of World War II — forever. Indeed,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Casten, Warren, 'Climate Risk Disclosure Act' Passes House Financial Services Committee

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The House Financial Services Committee today voted to approve the Climate Risk Disclosure Act of 2021. The bill, introduced by. (IL-06), would reduce the chances of environmental and financial catastrophe by requiring public companies to disclose more information about their exposure to climate-related risks. By increasing market transparency, this bill will empower investors to appropriately assess climate-related risks and help the market transition from fossil fuels to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Elizabeth Warren Slams JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Overdraft Fees

Last April, as the Earth hurtled face-first into a combination pandemic and global recession, the Federal Reserve Board announced it would generously waive overdraft fees for big banks while giving them increased access to credit. The board explained its magnanimity as a way “to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and to mitigate the disruptions from COVID-19.”
Congress & Courtsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Senator Warren Proposes More Money for IRS to Find Tax Cheats

New legislation unveiled in the Senate would give the Internal Revenue Service more tools — and far more guaranteed money — to pursue wealthy Americans dodging taxes, according to news reports. “Restoring the IRS Act,” introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Monday, would give the IRS an annual budget...