Warren Says She Is ‘Really Frustrated’ Over Her Wealth Tax Proposal

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would skirt by the tax hikes that are planned to help pay for trillions of dollars of spending plans championed by the Biden administration. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and is a self-described democratic socialist, earned $350,760 last year – $174,000 as a senator and another $176,760, mostly through book deals, according to a financial filing out Wednesday. His 2020 income falls just below the $400,000 threshold that has been discussed as purview to President Biden’s proposed tax hikes.