Warren Says She Is ‘Really Frustrated’ Over Her Wealth Tax Proposal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is sharing her frustration with her wealth tax proposal as it appears she is having difficulty getting it passed in Congress. In March, Warren unveiled her Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would implement a 2% tax on fortunes of over $50 million. The New York Times reported, “Warren’s wealth tax would apply a 2 percent tax to individual net worth — including the value of stocks, houses, boats and anything else a person owns, after subtracting out any debts — above $50 million.”ijr.com