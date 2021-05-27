How did ''I''ll Be There For You'' become the Friends theme tune?

When the first sneak peak of the upcoming Friends reunion arrived last week, I was disappointed. I don’t need Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS or (perhaps most confusingly) Malala Yousafzai to tell me how good Friends is and, frankly, I don’t care to hear their gushing opinions on one of the most beloved series of all time. What are they going to tell me? That they think Joey trying and failing to learn French is one of the funniest episodes of TV ever? I already know that, thank you very much!