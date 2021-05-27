newsbreak-logo
New South Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares during the period. WW International comprises approximately 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 3.38% of WW International worth $73,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

