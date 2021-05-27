ASUS Chromebook C223 provides ultra-portability for students
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ultraportable 11.6-inch consumer laptops with a premium look and all-day battery life. ASUS brought the new ultralight and ultrathin laptop in the ASUS Chromebook series: 11.6-inch . The new series is a combination of style and effortless mobility. The power-efficient ASUS Chromebook series is designed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Users can now work or play throughout the day while they''re on the move, and the powerful quad-core Intel processors deliver speedy performance for popular apps. With robust security, convenient features, the full power of G Suite and access to millions of Android apps on Google Play, the new ASUS Chromebook series is the ideal choice for anyone who's always on the go.menafn.com