It seems like every president’s dream come true: a bipartisan consensus supporting a policy that promises both to undermine a rival and to protect a strategic partner. This is the situation that President Biden appears to face as he decides whether to bow to congressional pressure and levy new sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the all-but-complete natural gas pipeline to connect Russian exporters to Germany through the Baltic Sea. So far he has resisted the temptation — just yesterday the administration waived sanctions on some entities involved in the project. He should continue to do so.