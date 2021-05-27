newsbreak-logo
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

