Milwaukee, WI

'Chicka Chicka Boom Boom' illustrator dies in Milwaukee at 86

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Lois Ehlert, whose cut-and-paste shapes and vibrant hues in books including "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" put her among the most popular illustrators of books for preschoolers of the late 20th century, has died. She was 86. Publisher Simon & Schuster said Ehlert died of natural causes on Tuesday...

