Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

Posted by 
MyPembroke NC
MyPembroke NC
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzI2s_0aDhYFA600

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Unnamed victim, Hayes Locklear Road, Pembroke; Malik Winfree, Pebble Drive, Lumberton; Shaun Chavis, Singletary Church Road, Lumberton; and Tammy Collins, Red Hill Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Strickland, Old Baker Road and Chalmers Drive, Maxton; and Amber Emanuel, Rennert Road, Shannon.

Walter Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a robbery that occurred on McQueen Road in Red Springs.

Roderick Bristow reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Atkinson Road in Orrum.

MyPembroke NC

MyPembroke NC

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

MyPembroke NC

 https://www.mypembrokenc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Shannon, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Red Springs, NC
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Maxton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related