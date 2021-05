“How old are you?” asked neighbor Sheldon Jacobson. “Be 90 in November, if my luck holds out,” was the response. “Must be good genes,” he said. Yes, Sheldon, must be. Without good genes, there’d be no mini-fuss on my behalf. You see, age is not something you can control. Without trying, my numbers — 6 feet and 180 pounds — have held steady for a half-century.