newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What is AT&T TV?

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since its first offerings after purchasing DirectTV, AT&T has been intent on providing online content for its users. Those efforts have taken a lot of forms over the years, rebranding from DirecTV to AT&T TV Now, with a variety of models and packages that have now been largely combined into the current service called AT&T TV.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Sling Tv#Android Tv#Live Tv#Tv Online#Directv#Cable Tv#Streaming Tv#Directtv#Directv#At T Tv Now#Hulu#Sling Tv#Disney#Ios#Cnn#Cnbc#Comedy Tv#Espn#The Disney Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
BBC
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

What is AT&T Stream Saver and should you disable it?

Best answer: Yes, if you have one of AT&T's unlimited plans with HD streaming, you should disable stream saver to get the best possible quality video on your phone. Stream Saver on AT&T wireless plans is a feature that puts a limit on how much data speed can be used while streaming video on your smartphone. With a max speed of 1.5Mbps, this speed should be good enough for DVD-quality video at 480p in supported apps. Some DVDs have much higher video quality than a typical 480p video stream, so a 480p Netflix stream may not always compare favorably to the DVD version.
BusinessLight Reading

Podcast: AT&T unravels its content, pay TV empire

Light Reading's Alan Breznick and Jeff Baumgartner weigh in on the burning questions surrounding the recently announced media moves by AT&T. The telecom giant is spinning out its WarnerMedia group to a new joint venture it will form with Discovery in a deal that will give AT&T $43 billion and a controlling stake in the new company. The move unravels the $84 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner that was sealed just three years ago. What will it mean for AT&T and its competitiveness as a network operator? How will the new media company loom large on the pay TV and consumer media landscape? Breznick and Baumgartner give their early reactions and address some questions that remain.
BusinessBenzinga

AT&T And Discovery Confirm $43B Media Merger: What You Need To Know

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) have confirmed media reports that the companies will merge AT&T’s WarnerMedia’s assets with Discovery’s platform for the creation of a standalone global entertainment company. Coming Soon: The merger is defined by the companies as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust...
TV & Videosreviews.org

AT&T TV Review 2021

AT&T TV offers consumers a way to stream live television and sports via their home internet connection without the need to install a temperamental satellite dish or go through the process of wiring a home for cable. With AT&T TV, subscribers can access up to 140+ channels, including must-have sports...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

What AT&T's WarnerMedia Spinoff Means for Your Dividends

Shareholders in AT&T (T, $32.24) aren’t quite sure just how to react to Monday's news that the company would essentially undo its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner – a deal that was widely criticized when it closed in 2018. Indeed, shares in the blue-chip telecommunications giant popped as much...
BusinessFast Company

What’s happening with AT&T and Discovery?

AT&T will form a new company with Discovery, Inc, the latter being the lifestyle and reality TV juggernaut that owns the channels Discover, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Oprah Winfrey Network, HGTV, and over a dozen more. The deal will see Discovery merge with AT&T’s media offerings, known as WarnerMedia,...
TV ShowsCNET

Cut the cord already: In 2021, say buh-bye to cable TV

The cable box is an old-fashioned and expensive way to get TV. Yes it's familiar, but you can still enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies when you cut the cord. The apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV, can provide more great shows than any cable box for less money.
TV & Videoshawaiitelegraph.com

What Are the Best TV's to Stream On?

In 2020 (and, so far, 2021 as well) we spent a whole lot of time streaming. We're talking days, not just hours. We've just about exhausted everything on Hulu, Netflix, even Youtube. But some of us wanted that viewing experience to be improved on. If you've been feeling like your...
BusinessThe Drum

Streaming 2.0: what AT&T’s deal with Discovery means

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. AT&T announced that it has struck a deal...
TV & Videostechnewsinc.com

Rakuten Tv, what it is and how it works

Lovers Movie Based on TV series They will know already Rakuten TV, A platform dedicated to Streaming content online on demand It houses an extensive library of titles from all over the world. With the proposals distributed by the most important houses in the panorama, without neglecting the specialized products for the tastes of high-end tastes, it can offer many hours of fun and relaxation in front TV screen and more.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

What could Amazon do with Epix? Could it be combined with IMDb TV?

Amazon's $8.45 million deal to acquire MGM gives it control of the pay cable channel Epix. "I’ve already read speculation that Amazon doesn’t have a need for a linear channel, and perhaps that is true," says Josef Adalian. "But I wonder why it wouldn’t at least explore the idea of using a cable platform to drive folks to Prime Video? Epix doesn’t have a massive subscriber base — the last estimate I saw of its size a few years ago was 15 million customers — but it still generates revenue and could benefit from Amazon’s scale. As it is, the streaming version of Epix is available via the Amazon Channels subscription program. Why would Amazon just trash a brand, especially if the existing Amazon Studios team could take oversight of day-to-day operations? Or maybe the play is to just use the Epix name: I am pretty sure Amazon execs are looking to rebrand IMDb TV into something less awkward-sounding. Epix is currently a pay channel, but perhaps it becomes the name of Amazon’s main free TV service, with or without a cable component. (For that matter, the MGM Channel would also be a better name than IMDb TV.)" ALSO: Amazon could do to MGM what Disney did to Marvel with its 2009 acquisition.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

How the AT&T and WarnerMedia Breakup Will Reverberate Through the TV Industry

Chris and Andy talk about the news that AT&T is spinning off its WarnerMedia assets (including HBO) into a new joint venture with Discovery and what this move means for the television and streaming industries (2:43). Then they talk about how Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad is pushing at the constraints of traditional television (27:23). Plus, love for Hacks (38:54) and breaking down the big twist in Mare of Easttown Episode 5 (45:46).
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Roku Express 4K+ vs. Roku Express 4K: What's the difference?

The Roku Express 4K+ allows users to stream their favorite content in HD, 4K, and HDR with sharp resolution. It also includes an updated, point anywhere voice remote that makes navigating your favorite apps even easier. Roku Voice Remote. Dedicated power button. Private listening on mobile. More expensive. Limited Wi-Fi...
BusinessFOXBusiness

AT&T, Discovery eye combining networks, studio and streaming services

AT&T Inc. is in talks to combine a big portfolio of media assets, including CNN, with Discovery Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would mark a major strategy shift for the telecom giant as the traditional TV business faces prolonged pressure. The talks, which cover...
TV ShowsNew York Post

Watch an infinite amount of TV with SelectTV that’s over 75% off

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Some days, all you want to do is plop on the couch in your sweats and stream your favorite shows. The thing is, you need a new streaming service, but with the infinite amount of streaming apps that exist, it can be tricky deciding which one is right for you. If you’re not ready to get rid of cable TV channels just yet and still want to have a wide choice of TV shows and movies to view on demand, you will like what SelectTV offers. This streaming app allows you to watch live TV and explore an extensive catalog of TV shows and movies all in one place so you can enjoy every minute in front of your television.
TV & VideosDecider

Why AT&T and Discovery Think Bigger is Better for Streaming

Heading into this week, the big media story looked to be the long list of shows that the major networks and ad-supported streamers would announce in their upfront presentations to advertisers. By Monday afternoon, though, the story had flipped on its head to who would own the big networks and ad-supported streamers by this time next year.