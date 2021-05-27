Robert L. Denton Sells 3,986 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.