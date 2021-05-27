Robert L. Denton Sells 3,986 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com