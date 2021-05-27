newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Robert L. Denton Sells 3,986 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofc#Trust Company#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Stock Trading#Stock Price#Securities Trading#Ofc#Sec#Norges Bank#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Truist Securities#Reit#It#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Equity#Sale#Average Price#Institutional Investors#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce sales of $27.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.65 million and the lowest is $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 3,103 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $315,307.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,657 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Sells $488,714.40 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lionel Bonnot Sells 361 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Acquires 6,749 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) PT at $19.33

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,916 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).