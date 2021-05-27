newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Trump Decries Gas Prices Ahead of Memorial Day: 'Shame'

By Bradley Cortright
IJR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump is using rising gas prices to cudgel President Joe Biden as millions of Americans are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend. In a statement on his website on Thurdsay, Trump wrote, “With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year. I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon.”

