New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 236,602 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)
New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,602 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com