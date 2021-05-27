Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC
Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com