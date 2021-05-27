newsbreak-logo
Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Sbux#Investment Management#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Equity Investment#Starbucks Co#Sbux#Sec#Wd Rutherford Llc#Oxler Private Wealth Llc#Btig Research#Bmo Capital Markets#Citigroup#Peg#Marketbeat Com#Channel Development#Starbucks Daily#International#Starbucks Stock
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $45.25

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,657 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 657 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,938 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC...
Tieton Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Nature’s Sunshine Products comprises approximately 2.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.