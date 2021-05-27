iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC
Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com