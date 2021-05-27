iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.