newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efav#Ishares#Msci#Stock Investors#Stock Funds#Investment Funds#Institutional Investors#Sec#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Gradient Investments Llc#Reby Advisors Llc#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily#Marketbeat Com#Msci Min#Vol Eafe#Edge Msci#Min Vol#Efav Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up about 4.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “. Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “. Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.37 on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.24. 503 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83. An institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of Raven Industries worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.78% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.