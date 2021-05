Tina Anderson, of Stoughton, was recently designated as a Five Star Mortgage Professional in Massachusetts for 2021. “Province Mortgage Associates has been built by a team of mortgage professionals that are truly dedicated to the wellbeing of their clients,” said David Currie, company president. “The 5 Star Mortgage Professionals from Province Mortgage Associates are an excellent reflection of our commitment to excellence, and our entire team is proud of their peers for this accomplishment.