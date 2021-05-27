CA Dems try for bail reform, again

CLEVELAND -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio resoundingly supports the recently introduced bail reform legislation sponsored in the Ohio Senate by Republican Sens. Rob McColley and Steve Huffman, and in the Ohio House by Reps. Brett Hillyer, a Republican, and David Leland, a Democrat. This legislation rightly focuses on key provisions to reduce Ohio’s pretrial incarcerated population -- ending wealth-based detention, promoting public safety, strengthening communities, and saving Ohio big money.