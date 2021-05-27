newsbreak-logo
CA Dems try for bail reform, again

By Clare Busch
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago
California voters rejected Proposition 25 in the 2020 election. Despite the past proposition’s failure, State Dems want to pass a bill to eliminate bail for every defendant accused of nonviolent crimes.

