New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,007 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

