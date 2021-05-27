newsbreak-logo
Kate Middleton Went for Princess Vibes in a Pink Dress and Chic Blue Coat Dress in Scotland

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton went for straight-up regal vibes today during the last day of her Scotland tour with Prince William on Thursday. The Duchess wore two princess-y looks, including a pink dress (by ME+EM) that she promised to wear when meeting four-year-old Mila, whose photo appeared in the Duchess and National Portrait Gallery's Hold Still photo book. Kate also wore a Cinderella-blue coat dress later in the day.

