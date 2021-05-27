Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Masimo posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.www.modernreaders.com