Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

