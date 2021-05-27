newsbreak-logo
DMX's Will Reveals Rapper's Estate Is Worth Less Than $1M

By Zoe Papadakis
NewsMax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate rap legend DMX left behind an estate worth less than $1 million, according to court documents. The estimates were made in legal documents filed this month by five of his 15 children- daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, who claimed on May 10 that DMX's estate amounted to less than $50,000, and sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons, who on May 21 put the value at under $1 million, New York Daily News reported.

