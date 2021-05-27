Court Allows Texas AG Ken Paxton to Move His Criminal Securities Fraud Trial Back Home to McKinney
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won arguments that his criminal trial for felony securities fraud charges should happen in his hometown of McKinney instead of Houston. In a divided ruling, Houston’s First Court of Appeals has rejected arguments by special appointed prosecutors, who wanted a Houston district court to handle the jury trial in Paxton’s case for two securities fraud charges and one charge of failure to register as an investment adviser.www.law.com