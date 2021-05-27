newsbreak-logo
Hydro Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,782.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $32,782.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

