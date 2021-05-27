Hydro Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,782.00 (HYDRO)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002543 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $275.21 million and $77.24 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.