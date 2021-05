The second season of the long-awaited Clarice -- a spinoff of The Silence of the Lambs -- will head to Paramount+. The series, which launched in February on CBS, has had a long and ever-changing road to the airwaves, which began in 2017 and changed producers and networks several times. The series centers on Clarice Starling, the character played by Josie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs film franchise. The news broke yesterday that both Clarice and the David Boreanaz-fronted SEAL Team would move from conventional terrestrial TV on CBS to the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access.