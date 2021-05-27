Cancel
Minorities

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 22 days ago
When protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
