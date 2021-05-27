Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.