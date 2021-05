Sometimes it can be difficult to know what resources are available for suicide prevention. The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition would like to make it a little bit easier to be aware of resources for yourself and those you care about most. Suicide prevention resources for minorities and diverse populations are not always as readily accessible as desired. While the resources do exist we all need to do a better job of helping fellow community members utilize the appropriate resources that will best fit their needs. Below we have listed some underserved populations for suicide prevention and the resources that go with them. If we have not covered a population that you believe needs serving please contact the Sweetwater County Prevention team, Delaney and Shelby at 307-352-6677. If you or someone you know, are having thoughts about suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.