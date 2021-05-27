newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama governor signs bill to ban curbside voting

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Curbside voting in banned in Alabama after Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation by Rep. Wes Allen prohibiting it. The law will forbid election workers from setting up curbside voting areas including voting machines outside of polling places. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill argued in court last year that existing...

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Wes Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Lawsuits#State Laws#State Court#State Secretary#Coronavirus#Baillee Majors#Curbside Voting#Alabama Voting Laws#Alabama Secretary#Governor#Legislation#Election Workers#House Committee Advances#Polling Places#Gov Kay Ivey#Rep Wes Allen#State John Merrill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Appeals court upholds bribery conviction of Alabama coal executive

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned away the legal challenges of a one-time Drummond Coal Company vice president and an attorney. A federal appeals court ruling upholds the convictions of Drummond executive David Lynn Roberson and Joel Iverson Gilbert, a former partner at Balch & Bingham law firm. Prosecutors say the two bribed a former Alabama legislator to sidetrack an environmental cleanup. Federal prosecutors say the court rejected claims by Roberson and Gilbert that their actions didn't constitute bribery under the law. They were accused of paying a former state lawmaker to oppose an environmental cleanup in north Birmingham.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa seeks to create a mental health court program

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox wants to create a mental health court similar to diversion programs that work with first time offenders. The mayor says he wants the committee to present recommendations on the court before the end of the year. He hopes to have it operating by early 2022. The mental health court would operate inside the city's municipal court. Maddox says such a court would help people with mental health needs get the treatment and help they need instead of jail time. The mayor recently appointed five people to a committee to provide recommendations that would help set up the court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Inmate loses bid to overturn life without parole sentence

An Alabama inmate lost his bid to overturn his sentence of life without parole that he received when was 17. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied the bid of 40-year-old Gregory Wynn who once was condemned to the death penalty for committing murder. He was convicted of capital murder in the killing of 33-year-old Denise Bliss in 1998 when she was beaten and left inside a freezer while working at a Hardee's.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Week In Politics: Jan 6 Commission, Infrastructure Bill, Biden's New Budget Proposal

Capitol Hill's often likened to a glacier because you have to stare an awfully long time to see any movement. A commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection - most Senate Republicans won't even talk about it. The infrastructure bill - maybe next month. We're joined now by NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Voting Restrictions Are Further Politicizing U.S. Electoral System, Journalist Says

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Nick Corasaniti, has been reporting on what he describes as how the Republican Party is attempting to lock in political control for years to come by pushing through new laws to restrict voting access, limit ballot initiatives that could undermine Republican goals and stiffen penalties for poll workers and election officials who make even minor mistakes. At the same time, Republican lawmakers in at least eight states controlled by Republican legislatures are trying to remove the powers that secretaries of state, governors and nonpartisan election boards have over how elections are run. He says these efforts could further undermine the country's democratic norms. New restrictive voting bills have already been signed into law in Georgia and Florida. Nick Corasaniti covers national politics for The New York Times. He's been writing about voting and voting rights. He was one of the lead reporters covering Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Florida StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy On Debate Over Biden's Infrastructure Plan

And finally today, if you are on the East Coast, you already know. They seem to be everywhere. I'm talking about the cicadas of Brood 10, those red-eyed bugs that emerge from the ground every 17 years and whose song eventually builds into a deafening wall of sound that's impossible to ignore. Some parts of the Eastern U.S. are already experiencing that. Others have yet to get the full treatment. But what we want to talk about now is, what's the best way to eat them? Turns out, many people have been gathering cicadas and preparing them in a number of ways, from salad toppings to creature kabobs.
HomelessPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

Homelessness is on the rise with more than 580,000 people in the U.S. without a place to live, and that number is expected to grow. Yesterday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge was picked to lead the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which will coordinate the Biden administration response. Fudge told NPR it will be very different from that of the prior administration. NPR's Pam Fessler reports.
Alabama StateDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year's so-called "Shroud Award" for the "deadest" bill of the year in the House of Representatives.
Alabama StateNew Haven Register

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama StateMontgomery Advertiser

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana law

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a state medical marijuana program, ending a three-year fight and reflecting a notable transformation on the issue in a conservative state. The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon, 11 days after the Legislature passed the law. "On the state level, we have...