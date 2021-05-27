newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Friends Reunion Has One Surprise

By Willa Paskin
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the trailer for the Friends reunion came out a few weeks ago, I watched it at war with myself. I knew that the much-hyped HBO Max special would be, by design, a kind of nothingburger, even if one tricked out with all the fixings. Since its conclusion 17 years ago, Friends has remained uncannily popular, found and feasted upon by young people who weren’t alive when it began airing. The series’ perpetual ultra-popularity made some sort of new Friends content a no-brainer, but the cast and writers, having brains, had no interest in making a new episode, an onerous undertaking for which the risk-reward is almost all risk. Instead, bargaining as a unit as always, the cast procured large sums to do something more than a zoom, but less than a series. And I knew all of this watching the trailer, which, at its climax, consists of grandiose chatter about the show’s ability to comfort. And yet: I teared up. This is the uncanny power of Friends, the emo pull of perfectly executed vanilla.

slate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Episodes#Wonderful People#Famous People#The Friends Reunion#Real Episodes#Brief Cameos#Feelings#Darker Poignancy#Trailer#Grandiose Chatter#Shoots Lady Gaga#Crushes#Reminiscence Mode#Smelly Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Cha-Ching!See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths

Let’s talk money! Friends was one of the best shows to ever be on the small screen — but have you ever wondered the net worths of the series’ stars? In the final two seasons of the decade-long sitcom, the stars were each paid a whopping $1 million per episode. Even today, the six main actors earn an estimated $19-$20 million annually off just the residuals.
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Jennifer Aniston posts Friends reunion teaser and premiere date sending fans into meltdown

Friends fans have been sent into meltdown as Jennifer Aniston released a brand new teaser for the show's upcoming reunion special which will premiere on 27th May on HBO Max. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), can be seen walking side by side from behind in a dimly lit street, with a piano version of the theme tune playing.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Matthew Perry's slurred words worries Friends fans

Before HBO Max released its Friends reunion official trailer Wednesday, People magazine released its interview with the Friends cast. The clip appeared to show Perry with an odd gaze and a labored speech pattern, as Page Six notes. At one point, he sounded slurred while answering a question about whether he ever brought home a souvenir from the set.
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.