newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beloit, OH

Joann Beth Garwood

Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIANA — Joann Beth Garwood, 86, passed away Tuesday (May 25) in Leetonia. She was born March 28, 1935, in Beloit, daughter of Orville Burbick and Emma Brunner Burbick. Upon the Oct. 28, 2018 passing of her husband, Carl Ross Garwood, whom she married March 28, 1952, Joann provided a summary of his life’s activities and achievements while at the same time reflecting on her own life: “There won’t be anything to write about me; I haven’t done anything.” Her family feels differently.

www.mahoningmatters.com
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
State
California State
City
Leetonia, OH
State
Alaska State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Ross, OH
State
Florida State
City
California, OH
Beloit, OH
Obituaries
State
Colorado State
Leetonia, OH
Obituaries
City
Beloit, OH
City
Canfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Patricia#John Ross#Maggie#Coo#Cfo#Activities Director#Potato Operations#General Farm Laborer#Laundry Room Supervisor#High Hope Farms#4 H Club#Dutch#Quickbooks#King Air#Garwood Memorial#Daughters Joan#Sisters Evelyn Yaggi#Husband#Sisters Mildred Fiscus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Diocese of Youngstown bishop makes clergy appointments

YOUNGSTOWN — Bishop David Bonnar of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown recently made the following clergy appointments:. Monsignor John Zuraw has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Niles, effective July 1. He will remain chancellor and vicar of Pastoral/Educational Services for the Diocese of Youngstown. Father...
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Leetonia, OHrecordargusnews.com

SERVICES

KEELING — Thelma I., 88, of Leetonia, Ohio, formerly of Hadley and Worthington. Family and friends may call at the Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, on Saturday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m., where the funeral and committal service will follow at 3 p.m., with her son, Pastor Randy Keeling, officiating. She will be laid to […]
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Mahoning County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Bill pushes police on interstates

Several Mahoning Valley townships may have their police cruisers patrolling their respective portions of Interstates 80 and 76 if legislation proposed by a local state lawmaker reaches the governor’s desk. At least one area police chief applauds the action, while another says the new law won’t go far enough. A...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Canfield, OHVindy.com

Valley Grows calendar

Here are upcoming gardening events through the Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension Office. For more information and a complete list, contact the Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, at 330-533-5538. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The Walk-in Plant and Pest Clinic is 10 a.m....
Salem, OHSalem News Online

WB honors top seniors during Recognition Banquet

BELOIT – West Branch High School held its 31st annual Senior Academic Recognition Banquet May 12 at Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex in Salem. This year’s banquet honored 17 students who are in the top ten percent of the Class of 2021 along with their parents and a teacher chosen by each honored senior.
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Wright, Hall bring home state medals

HILLIARD — A pair of Columbiana County champions also made their way to the podium at the fourth Ohio High School Athletic Association 7th and 8th Grade State Track and Field Championships on Saturday. East Liverpool eighth-grader Gavin Wright tied for fourth in the boys high jump, while Salem eighth-grader...