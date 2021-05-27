COLUMBIANA — Joann Beth Garwood, 86, passed away Tuesday (May 25) in Leetonia. She was born March 28, 1935, in Beloit, daughter of Orville Burbick and Emma Brunner Burbick. Upon the Oct. 28, 2018 passing of her husband, Carl Ross Garwood, whom she married March 28, 1952, Joann provided a summary of his life’s activities and achievements while at the same time reflecting on her own life: “There won’t be anything to write about me; I haven’t done anything.” Her family feels differently.