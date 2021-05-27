Cancel
58th ERA-EDTA Congress: Pre-Press Conference on 'Late Breaking Clinical Trials'

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

The Congress of the ERA-EDTA (European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association) is Europe's biggest congress on nephrology and renal replacement therapy. Top specialists in the field, not only from Europe but from all over the world, are expected and will be sharing their knowledge and discussing the latest research findings. This year, the Congress will continue as planned on the originally scheduled dates of June 5-8, 2021, but in a fully virtual form.

www.eurekalert.org
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Clinical Trial Could Help Paraplegics Walk Trial In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Australians paralyzed by spinal injury could soon move and walk again, if an Australian clinical trial exploring a neurological treatment is successful. Led by researchers at Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) the landmark international trial aims to restore the function of remaining spinal nerves through neurostimulation. Neuroscience Research...
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
HealthNature.com

Increasing representation and diversity in cardiovascular clinical trial populations

The homogeneity of cardiovascular clinical trial populations limits the generalizability of results and compounds health inequities faced by women, older adults and people of colour. This Comment highlights the importance of diversity in clinical trial populations and describes multifaceted interventions that might help to close the diversity gap in trial enrolment.
HealthNature.com

A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
HIT Consultant

Hawthorne Effect Secures $20M to Decentralize Clinical Trials

– Hawthorne Effect, a San Francisco-based solution for decentralizing clinical trials, today announced it has raised $20M in Series A funding led by Northpond Ventures with participation from SignalFire and P5 Health Ventures. – Founded in 2015, Hawthrone Effect alleviates key issues related to patient recruitment and retention via its...
Medical & Biotechrenalandurologynews.com

Telaglenastat Fails to Improve Outcomes in Previously Treated Metastatic RCC

Using the investigational agent telaglenastat in combination with cabozantinib was no more efficacious than placebo plus cabozantinib in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) whose disease progressed on immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) or antiangiogenic therapies, according to data presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Mix and match COVID-19 vaccines safe and effective: German study

A new preprint study posted to the medRxiv* server shows an AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-nCov-19 and Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine combination is immunologically superior to two AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-nCov-19 doses. Led by German researchers, the study shows that having the first dose with AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1 and the second with Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 elicits significantly...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cardiac Monitor Implant Detects A-Fib in More Stroke Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with ischemic stroke attributed to large- or small-vessel disease, an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) more frequently detects atrial fibrillation (AF) over 12 months than usual care with external cardiac monitoring, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Healthcuretoday.com

Novel Drug Significantly Improves Survival in Advanced Refractory GIST

Treatment with the study drug was associated with a doubling of a survival outcome in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor, compared to placebo. The novel drug pimitespib was associated with significant survival outcome improvements in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) whose disease stopped responding to Gleevec (imatinib), Sutent (sunitinib) and Stivarga (regorafenib), compared to treatment with placebo.
CancerU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Core Patient-Reported Outcomes in Cancer Clinical Trials

This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors for collection of a core set of patient-reported clinical outcomes in cancer clinical trials and related considerations for instrument selection and trial design. Although this guidance focuses on patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures, some of these recommendations may be relevant to other clinical outcome assessments (i.e., clinician-reported outcome, observer-reported outcome, performance outcome) in cancer clinical trials. Recommendations supplement previous guidance on use of PRO measures in clinical trials by providing additional considerations specific to the cancer clinical trial setting. Guidance specific to PRO endpoints and details of analytic methods are not comprehensively covered. FDA does not endorse any specific PRO measure and examples within this document are illustrative and should not be construed as endorsements.
PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the media at the Pentagon, June 9, 2021.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ailawadhi on the Rationale to Evaluate Lisaftoclax in CLL

Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, discusses the rationale to evaluate lisaftoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, consultant, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Departments of Medicine and Cancer Biology, Mayo Clinic, discusses the rationale to evaluate lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
ScienceEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary

Oncotarget published "[18F]FDG and [18F]FES positron emission tomography for disease monitoring and assessment of anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary" which reported that the authors evaluated 22 PET/CTs from recurrent Anti-hormonal granulosa cell tumors (AGCT) patients to determine tumor FDG and FES uptake by qualitative and quantitative analysis.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers review the therapeutic potential of resveratrol nasal formulations in COVID-19

In a recently published article in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, scientists have reviewed the existing literature on antiviral and anti-inflammatory efficacy of resveratrol-based inhaled formulations in preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and reducing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Background. SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen of COVID-19,...
HealthChiropractic Economics

Patient back pain and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy

Help back pain patients develop a stronger muscular core for better stabilization, posture and gait with pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. The relationship between electricity and magnetism is well-known. By passing current through a coil of wire, we can generate a magnetic field perpendicular to the current flow in the coil. If a conducting medium such as soft tissue is adjacent to the magnetic field, then electric current will be generated in the tissue — the origins of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and other magnetic therapies.
Diseases & Treatmentsfirstwordpharma.com

Investigational Difelikefalin Reduces Pruritus in Patients With CKD Undergoing Haemodialysis: Presented at ERA-EDTA

VIRTUAL -- June 8, 2021 -- In patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who have moderate-to-severe pruritus due to their haemodialysis therapy, 12 weeks of treatment with the investigational difelikefalin led to reductions in itch intensity and improvements in itch-related quality of life (QOL), according to a study presented at the Virtual 2021 Congress of the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA).