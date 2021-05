Some people will lend a friend a book. But did you know you have unidentified friends in the community who will lend you a book, even if they don’t know you, or you don’t know them. All you have to do is head to one of several communities in the county and visit the Tiny Libraries which are now available to anyone, thanks to the efforts of Laura Misenheimer. All you have to do is either return the book once you’re done, or if you intend to keep in, replace it with one or two books of your own for the next visitor to enjoy.