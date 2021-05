The decoration is an important thing for you to create in the interior of any room in your home. This is because decorations will give you a beautiful appearance with a variety of concepts to suit your expression and character. In addition, you can also use a variety of decorations that match the interior design that you create in your home. There are various decorations that you can choose from for your home interior, from natural decorations to synthetic decorations. Natural decorations that are commonly used in homes are wood material and various types of ornamental plants.