New MTB design - Thoughts?

By usmcchild.1995LtcKuNzb
BikeRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey folks, I wasn't sure exactly where to put this, maybe it belongs in workshop and tech, maybe somewhere else, idk. In any case, I've been working on this enduro bike design for a while now, and after several iterations and changes since I posted it on MTBR and got feedback there, I decided to post it again here for more feedback. This is a 160mm rear travel mtb with a 180mm fork, inspired by EVIL's DELTA linkage. The primary differences are the location of the pivots, the swingarm link, and the rocker, as well as the location and orientation of the shock.

forum.bikeradar.com
