Leosdan vs Liborio on June 3 in Panama

They came from all over, hoping to get rich, 300,000 of them between 1848 and 1855, changing California forever. Word of the discovery of gold at Sutter's Mill in January of 1848 ("The Gold Bug," Dec. 3, 2020) got out slowly, and most of the prospectors that first year — a few thousand at most — came from California itself, Oregon Territory and the northwestern Mexican mining districts. But in 1849, they arrived in the tens of thousands from the Eastern states, from Canada, Britain, Chile, China and Australia. And Europe: 1848 was Europe's "Year of Revolutions," and many came to escape the subsequent turmoil, to find gold, freedom and new lives. All told, some 100,000 gold-seekers arrived in California in 1849, of whom 40 percent were non-American.