newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Leosdan vs Liborio on June 3 in Panama

fightnews.com
 3 days ago

After 15-month inactivity, former WBA/IBF world superfly champion, Venezuelan Liborio Solis (30-6-1, 14 KOs) steps on the ring on Thursday, June 3rd to face Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (11-1, 5 KOs) who risks his WBA Fedelatin bantamweight belt, to head the Promociones Murillo card at Palacio Dorado in Panama City, Panama.

fightnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City#Juarez#Kos#Boxing#Combat#Mexico#Wba#Ibf#Pelon#Venezuelan Liborio Solis#Cuban Leosdan Nu Ez#Mexican Salvador#Kos#Palacio Dorado#June#15 Month Inactivity#Belt#Vs Liborio#Superfly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Tommy Fury added to Dubois vs. Dinu card on June 5th

TOMMY FURY WILL join the party as fans make a welcome return to boxing for Daniel Dubois’ WBA Interim heavyweight title tilt against Bogdan Dinu on June 5. Fury, 22, will have his sixth professional fight at light heavyweight following a training stint with brother Tyson in the USA. His five fights to date have spanned just 10 rounds and Fury has four successive quick stoppages to his name as he continues his ascent in the professional game.
UFCMMA Fighting

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Dolidze off of June 5 UFC event

Alessio Di Chirico won’t be fighting Roman Dolidze on June 5 as planned. The middleweights were expected to face one another on an upcoming UFC card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, but on Thursday Dolidze announced via Instagram that Di Chirico was out of the fight. Though Dolidze stated...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios Showtime PPV official for June 26th

After winning titles at super featherweight and lightweight, Gervonta Davis is officially set to challenge WBA “world” super lightweight champion Mario Barrios on June 26th in the main event of a four-fight Showtime pay-per-view. Davis (24-0, 23 KO) took the IBF super featherweight title from Jose Pedraza in 2017 and...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Moreno-Tostado face off in Panama

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (38-6-1, 12 KOs) and his opponent, Mexican Antonio Tostado (25-7, 8 KOs) finally faced of at Los Andes Mall, ahead of Friday´s bout for the Fedelatin featherweight title on the main event of the “Poker of Aces” 5-fight card promoted by Moreno´s wife, Rouss Laguna.
Public Safetydialogo-americas.com

Panama, Determined in the Fight Against Narcotrafficking

Panamanian security forces continue to deal a heavy blow to narcotrafficking, delivering historic results. From March 15 to April 15, the Panamanian forces seized more than 5.5 tons of cocaine in several operations throughout the country. On April 15, the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT, in Spanish) announced in a...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

How They Got Here: Panama

They came from all over, hoping to get rich, 300,000 of them between 1848 and 1855, changing California forever. Word of the discovery of gold at Sutter's Mill in January of 1848 ("The Gold Bug," Dec. 3, 2020) got out slowly, and most of the prospectors that first year — a few thousand at most — came from California itself, Oregon Territory and the northwestern Mexican mining districts. But in 1849, they arrived in the tens of thousands from the Eastern states, from Canada, Britain, Chile, China and Australia. And Europe: 1848 was Europe's "Year of Revolutions," and many came to escape the subsequent turmoil, to find gold, freedom and new lives. All told, some 100,000 gold-seekers arrived in California in 1849, of whom 40 percent were non-American.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs set for Bellator 261 on June 25

Daniel Weichel vs. Keoni Diggs set for Bellator 261. FanSided MMA has confirmed that Daniel Weichel will step back into the cage for the first time since November 2020 when he faces Keoni Diggs at Bellator 261. The featherweight bout will take place on June 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Results from Panama City

Anselmo Moreno W10 Antonio Tostado... Former WBA bantamweight champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno extended his career by defeating Mexico's Antonio Tostado by unanimous decision in his Panama City home. Moreno has been an ex-champ since 2014 and inacrtive since 2019, so this was a big win for him. The 35 year-old is now 39-6-1. Tostado is now 25-8. This fight was contested at featherweight with Moreno carrying the scorecards by 96-94 and 100-90 (twice).
Corona, CABoxing Scene

Michael Dutchover vs. Ivan Leon Benitez Set For June 6 in Corona

Thompson Boxing Promotions 3.2.1. Boxing will return with another action-packed show on Sunday, June 6th, 2021, headlined by exciting and emerging contender, junior welterweight Michael Dutchover, who looks to be one step closer to a world title shot as he faces Ivan Leon Benitez in a 8-round main event bout.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic Rescheduled For June 26

A thrilling lightweight affair between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic is in the works for a new date. While the bout was scheduled to take place on May 22, at a fight night card, plans have changed and it will now be featured on the fight night card slated for June 26. Specifically, the fight was postponed due to Hadzovic’s health, however, the fight wasn’t scrapped until fight day. The news was first reported by MMA Junkie, but the sources asked to remain confidential until the promotion makes an official announcement.
UFCchatsports.com

Tim Means vs. Danny Roberts announced for June 19 UFC event

UFC welterweight veteran Tim Means has his next assignment. The promotion announced Monday that Means (31-12-1, 1 NC) will face Danny Roberts (17-5) at a June 19 UFC APEX event in Las Vegas. Means broke the news himself last week. Means will make his 24th walk to the octagon when...
UEFAchatsports.com

USA vs. Switzerland, 2021 friendly: Scouting Switzerland

The United States Men’s National Team heads to Europe for a friendly against one of the better squads in UEFA. Gregg Berhalter’s side will take on Switzerland at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen before returning stateside for the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four. This is the first of four matches over the next month, scheduled with the intent of “simulating a cadence” oof the upcoming World Cup qualifying.
Las Vegas, NVBoxingNews24.com

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Rob Brant on June 26th in Las Vegas

Janibek Alimkhanuly, the middleweight phenom who once ruled the amateur ranks, is ready to bring his patented “Qazaq Style” to Las Vegas. Alimkhanuly, an unbeaten 28-year-old, will step up against former middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant in a 10-round showdown Saturday, June 26 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Chudinov vs. Liebenberg, Aloyan vs. Blandon on June 4 in St. Petersburg

Former Super WBA super middleweight champion Fedor Chudinov is still full of promise to face the elite of his weight class. The very elite of the division consists of just two names: the Super WBA, WBC and WBO champion and the consensus P4P #1 ranked Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated IBF champion Caleb Plant from the United States. Canelo is specifically on the mind of the Russian fighter, who owns the gold version of the WBA belt.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Panama hats, shades on as sunny French Open gets started

Queues were back at Roland Garros as spectators lined up in the morning sun to attend the first day of the French open, which kicked off in western Paris on Sunday. A 300-metre line formed outside the main entrance before Japan's Naomi Osaka starts her campaign against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig, with Osaka's refusal to hold post-match news conferences still sparking conversation.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Boxing Bombshell Proves A Big Hit In Mexico

Australia’s Ebanie Bridges continues to go from strength to strength. Women’s boxing’s momentum is a bit of a strange one sometimes, in truth. It seems like sometimes there is big interest in it and then all of a sudden, the interest fades and dies completely. Obviously when the big names...