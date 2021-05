A construction crew uncovered two murals painted inside the Legion Hall building in 1938. The works are being restored. Val Woodworth and fellow Lions Club members prepare ribs for the annual Rib Feed at the Don Thomas Pavillion on the edge of the Fairgrounds Saturday. The event drew a crowd of 700 this year, up slightly from last year. The club prepared more than 900 pounds of ribs for the evening, which coincided with Spring Release weekend in the Walla Walla area. Rain came and went during the day, but the sun came out for part of the evening.