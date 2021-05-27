Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Uzo Aduba Tackles the Future of Mental Health Care in HBO's 'In Treatment' Reboot

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Orange Is the New Black' star takes over as therapist in the rebooted series 'In Treatment.'. In Uzo Aduba's breakout role on Orange Is the New Black, she played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren. This is to say, Aduba has thought a lot about the portrayal of mental health struggles on screen. Now she's applying that to her latest role: Dr. Brooke Taylor, the therapist in HBO Max's new season of In Treatment.

www.thrillist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Davis
Person
Brooke Taylor
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Gabriel Byrne
Person
Dianne Wiest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Israeli#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosthesavvyscreener.com

Full ‘Treatment’ on HBO Max

HBO Max will release the final eight episodes of In Treatment today, June 14, at 9 pm ET, allowing viewers to binge the remainder of season four. Sister service HBO will also continue to air back-to-back half-hour episodes Sunday and Monday nights through the June 28 season finale. Orange is...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Billy Porter and Uzo Aduba on Overcoming Marginalization and Thriving on TV on 'Pose' and 'In Treatment'

Uzo Aduba follows up last year’s Emmy win for playing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in FX’s “Mrs. America” with a revival of the HBO drama “In Treatment,” in which she portrays a therapist struggling with her own mental health. Such struggles have also been a hallmark of FX’s “Pose,” on which Billy Porter gives a wrenching, ultimately triumphant performance as drag ball announcer Pray Tell.
Public HealthIndiewire

Uzo Aduba Reflects on the Profundity of an ‘In Treatment’ Pandemic Season

It’s a difficult step, beginning therapy. So much depends on a patient’s individual relationship with their therapist. Is the chemistry right? Does it feel like a safe space? Is the patient really ready to change and challenge themselves? Are they prepared for what they might discover once they start digging into the musty basement that is their past?
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Uzo Aduba Says This Book Helps Her Get Through Life's Big Transitions

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As one of the most successful and prolific actors of the past decade, Uzo Aduba is used to doing press —lots of it. Whether it was for her breakthrough, Emmy-winning role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Orange Is the New Black or her most recent Emmy-winning role playing Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America, the Massachusetts native has become a red carpet and talk show regular.
TV SeriesSFGate

Kim Johnson's Novel 'This Is My America' to Get TV Adaptation on HBO Max

Erik Feig’s Picturestart has acquired the television rights to develop and produce an adaptation of Kim Johnson’s award-winning fiction novel “This Is My America” with Fake Empire for HBO Max. Jessica Watson, co-producer of the upcoming Freeform series “Single Drunk Female” from producers Jenni Konner and Leslye Headland, will write the script and executive produce.
MinoritiesHollywood Reporter

Alia Shawkat

ALIA SHAWKAT (Search Party, HBO MAX) I put Shawkat and her HBO Max colleague Cristin Milioti in a similar category of actresses who are so good and who have been in so many good things and…. “We’re Obsessed with Authenticity”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Cast of ‘Search Party’. Alia...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” Reboot Trailer

HBO Max has released the full trailer for the “Gossip Girl” reboot which arrives July 8th, nine years after The CW drama wrapped its original run. A new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard and nine years after shutting down, the notorious blogger GossipGirl remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives.
Mental Healthfiz-x.com

Four Films That Tackle Mental Health

It can be comforting to watch films that accurately depict individuals with mental health issues. Some movies stigmatize characters that have a mental illness, while others do a better job of portraying how people cope with these problems. It’s helpful for people who struggle with mental health challenges to watch individuals with similar issues work through them on screen. Here are four films that tackle mental health in a way that makes you feel less alone.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Rafe Spall

Rafe Spall Boards HBO’s ‘Days of Abandonment’. HBO’s movie The Days of Abandonment, based on Elena Ferrante’s novel, has found its male lead. Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Apple’s Trying) will star opposite Natalie Portman and. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star in 'Trying,' an Apple TV+ rom-com about...
Mental Healthdbknews.com

It’s time for a collective reckoning with mental health in the workforce

Student groups have increased programming encouraging awareness of mental health issues, like through this 2011 event in which students wrote their reasons to live on paper cutouts hanging in Hornbake Plaza. However, university services have struggled to keep pace with growing demand. Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

An Entourage Reboot is Reportedly in the Works at HBO

It’s been reboot season for a while now with only a handful of original ideas coming through, but apparently, that’s what people want since Entourage has now hit the list and is apparently being worked on. One has to imagine that a number of things are going to change simply because of the fact that things were quite a bit different when the show started up then they are now. Trying to imagine how the show is going to tone anything down is already worth a snore or two simply because trying to keep it within the boundaries of ‘good taste’ which is slang for ‘woke’ these days is kind of tough since one has to imagine that a reboot is going to try to improve upon the show in some critical way. What that means however is that one might expect the reboot to be kind of a snore without the elements that made it popular in the first place. The great thing is that not all of Hollywood is going woke, believe it or not, and it’s possible that Entourage might actually be close to the same when it comes to the reboot simply because changing too much of it wouldn’t bring back the same fans and possibly any new fans that want to experience the show. Whether or not they would use Jeremy Piven again is kind of tough to say after the MeToo and TimesUp movements since like many others during that time Piven was nailed to the wall, so to speak, for past behaviors as the movements swept through Hollywood and generally made every man, no matter who they were, just a bit nervous. It’s definitely paranoid to think that such a thing would happen again or that it would affect how this show could make a return, but these days it’s not so easy to predict what’s going to trigger certain folks and get them to yell ‘cancel’ or cry racism or some other -ism that might ruin the reputation of a show or an actor.
TV SeriesDecider

HBO Chief Casey Bloys Opens Up About ‘Mare of Easttown’s Success and the Future of HBO and HBO Max

On Sunday, May 30th, at approximately 10 PM ET, HBO Max crashed for consumers all over the United States. Twitter and social media were ablaze with subscribers complaining that they were missing the TV event of the spring. But it wasn’t the Friends reunion or even a lavish fantasy series like The Nevers that brought HBO Max down like the old days of Game of Thrones. It was the Mare of Easttown finale.
Mental HealthBREATHEcast.com

Crowder Shares Mental Health Care with Good Morning America

Crowder is a 3x GRAMMY nominee who is topping the Billboard charts, but even a musician who feels on top of the world can feel the weight of poor mental health. When his busy schedule or stress of the entertainment industry gets to be too much, he has five tricks for boosting his mental health. He spoke with Good Morning America about these go-to techniques:
Mental HealthWOUB

Dr. Nicholas Allan On the History, Intention, and Future of Mental Health

Every facet of our understanding of mental health has radically changed over the course of our history. The ways in which people have classified, understood, and, perhaps especially, attempted to treat mental illness varies greatly throughout time. From horror stories of overcrowded psychiatric hospitals prior to the widespread use of the antipsychotic Thorazine to the understanding that the debilitating “shell shock” that military personnel experience after active duty manifests in the life experiences of many people who have never set foot in a military conflict – in many ways, mental illness, and therefore, mental health, remains to a certain extent mysterious.