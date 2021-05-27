Uzo Aduba Tackles the Future of Mental Health Care in HBO's 'In Treatment' Reboot

It’s been reboot season for a while now with only a handful of original ideas coming through, but apparently, that’s what people want since Entourage has now hit the list and is apparently being worked on. One has to imagine that a number of things are going to change simply because of the fact that things were quite a bit different when the show started up then they are now. Trying to imagine how the show is going to tone anything down is already worth a snore or two simply because trying to keep it within the boundaries of ‘good taste’ which is slang for ‘woke’ these days is kind of tough since one has to imagine that a reboot is going to try to improve upon the show in some critical way. What that means however is that one might expect the reboot to be kind of a snore without the elements that made it popular in the first place. The great thing is that not all of Hollywood is going woke, believe it or not, and it’s possible that Entourage might actually be close to the same when it comes to the reboot simply because changing too much of it wouldn’t bring back the same fans and possibly any new fans that want to experience the show. Whether or not they would use Jeremy Piven again is kind of tough to say after the MeToo and TimesUp movements since like many others during that time Piven was nailed to the wall, so to speak, for past behaviors as the movements swept through Hollywood and generally made every man, no matter who they were, just a bit nervous. It’s definitely paranoid to think that such a thing would happen again or that it would affect how this show could make a return, but these days it’s not so easy to predict what’s going to trigger certain folks and get them to yell ‘cancel’ or cry racism or some other -ism that might ruin the reputation of a show or an actor.