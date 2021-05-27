newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Exclusive Fashion Films

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on its Aria collection, Gucci created its first-ever NFT and it takes the form of an artistic digital fashion film called Proof of Sovereignty: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix. The non-fungible token was co-created by Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele and award-winning director Floria Sigismondi, and the exclusive video comes in at just over four minutes. The digital asset is said to capture a "universal desire for renewal; a yearning to bloom and flourish after the shadow of winter has passed," which is a feeling that resonates with many people as the world prepares to ease out of a pandemic.

www.trendhunter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Fashion#Luxury Fashion#Films#Film Director#Digital Video#Nft#Dionysus#Exclusive#Collection#Creative Director#Collectibles#Sale#Winter#Renewal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Roblox
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionsthecentraltrend.com

Prada’s Summer 2021 collection pushes boundaries, breaking through fashion norms

While 2021 has been made up of different fashion aesthetics, one of the main brands that stay relevant in modern looks is Prada. Little details such as corsets, straps, and long belts have made up a majority of 2021’s bold choices in aesthetics that go hand-in-hand together and can be seen in a lot of Prada’s collections. Prada is known for their punk-looking designs that dabble in a subcategory of an indie girl gone edgy, which is more common for social media exposed teens.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Why Brands Are Leaning Into Heritage

Is it any coincidence that the youngest of the top-four handbag brands on resale site The RealReal — Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel and Gucci — is 100 years old?. “We primarily see heritage drive demand in our core, high-value categories including luxury handbags, fine jewelry and watches,” said Sasha Skoda, head of women’s at The RealReal. “Resale value for these marquee handbags is up 30 percent year-over-year.”
Designers & CollectionsJanesville Gazette

What to stream: 'Halston' and films that explore the fashion world

The Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix this past weekend, bringing a much needed dose of '70s-style glamour and debauchery, through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly-draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour, and whose ‘70s-style vices were second to none.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

BTS Models Louis Vuitton & a Mix of Impressive Footwear for ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

One of the biggest boy bands, K-pop group BTS, is Rolling Stone‘s newest cover star. The South Korean band appeared on the cover for the first time for its “Future of Music” issue. The group — made up of V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and Jin — spoke on everything from race and identity to their journey into fame, while maintaining a humble nature and good humor throughout.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Technical Tactical Heritage Fashion

Baracuta and BYBORRE work in collaboration on a new collection that honors both contributing brands. Baracuta is rooted in heritage looks and BYBORRE is an expert in creating innovative materials. This results in a wonderfully juxtaposing range of goods. Made up of only three designs, the pieces are detailed with...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Artfully Dyed Fashion Garments

Lanvin works in collaboration with GALLERY DEPT on a new collection that celebrates the work of Josué Thomas. Thomas is an artist and designer based in Los Angeles -- he works on the new selection of streetwear silhouettes. Giving the apparel an elevated look with his artful expertise. . The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

A24 Is Reportedly Launching a Beauty Brand

Euphoria hive, we have a treat for you. A24, the production house behind HBO’s hit show and other projects like Minari, is reportedly launching a beauty brand called Rules Beauty – likely a reference to Euphoria's Jules and Rue. An entertainment company launching a beauty brand might seem strange but...
Designers & Collectionsbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Greenwashing Fashion

Isabel Marant accused of plagiarizing Purépecha textilesThis is the second time the French designer has been accused of plagiarizing Mexican textile designs. Louis Vuitton Launches a Luxury Bicycle Line With Maison TamboiteTwo French brands have come collectively to create an exclusive product that can even have your initials engraved on it. Smart algorithms ingest voices, videos, pictures, textual content, and other kinds of knowledge to study and then produce sensible digital content material. This software can be utilized to mimic the looks, sounds, and mannerisms of particular people. Meanwhile, LikeAGlovehas developed good leggings that measure users’ figures and use the information to point them to specific kinds and brands of pants that may fit them finest.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Boastful Fashion Pride Collections

The Balenciaga Pride 2021 capsule collection is a new lineup of garments from the high-fashion brand that are arriving just in time for Pride Month for consumers to pick up. The garment range includes a series of pieces that are emblazoned with the rainbow flag or even the word "GAY" to act as a straightforward way for wearers to show their pride. The collection is hoped to help enhance the visibility and acceptance of those within the LGBTQ+ community, and will also see 15% of the sales going to The Trevor Project.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside the New Gucci Garden Archetypes Exhibition Celebrating the Brands 100th Birthday

A lavish birthday bash is in order for a brand turning 100, but don’t expect anything obvious from Gucci. Glossy coffee table tomes and lofty archival retrospectives are not of interest to Alessandro Michele. The Gucci creative director operates on obsessions and idiosyncrasies. To kick off the company’s centennial festivities, Michele released his Aria collection last month. It was a virtuosic display, merging updates of Tom Ford-era hits and reinterpretations of Balenciaga by Demna Gvasalia looks via a new “hacking lab,” and tapping into both Gucci’s history and its knack for phoenix-like reinvention.
Hamburg, NYAmherstbee.com

Film

Fri. 21 & sat. 22 The Lady Vanishes — The 1938 British mystery thriller film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and features Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at the Hamburg Palace Theatre, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg; $. 716-649-2295, www.hamburgpalace.com fri. 21, sat. 22 & tues. 25 Aliens — The 1986 science […]
Designers & Collectionsthecurvyfashionista.com

10 Luxury Brands Creating A More Inclusive Fashion Space

When we talk about inclusivity and having a seat at the proverbial fashion table, historically, anyone above a size 12 has been left without a seat. One of the most obvious tables has been the luxury and designer space. As many legacy designers still refuse to extend their range even...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the Exclusive Off-White™ x Luisaviaroma Collection Here

The world of collaborations has never been bigger or moved faster, and while its main players still exist in the world of streetwear and sneakers, luxury is playing a bigger part every day. On the heels of Gucci and Balenciaga’s collaboration, this has never been more obvious. Next in line? Virgil’s Off-White™ x Luisaviaroma.