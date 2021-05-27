Exclusive Fashion Films
Based on its Aria collection, Gucci created its first-ever NFT and it takes the form of an artistic digital fashion film called Proof of Sovereignty: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix. The non-fungible token was co-created by Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele and award-winning director Floria Sigismondi, and the exclusive video comes in at just over four minutes. The digital asset is said to capture a "universal desire for renewal; a yearning to bloom and flourish after the shadow of winter has passed," which is a feeling that resonates with many people as the world prepares to ease out of a pandemic.www.trendhunter.com