John McMahon from Brunswick loves Disney and understands it can be overwhelming for those with autism. He is here to help. John was diagnosed with autism when his parents were stationed in Iceland. Both his mom and dad were on active duty in the Navy at the time. They were lucky enough to land in Brunswick when they moved back to the states. They noticed that John struggled in social situations and was bullied quite a bit. But he is a very kind soul and considered everyone to be his friend. When he was in high school, he had a great counselor who suggested that he join the club that did the morning announcements on the school TV network, and he loved it. That was when his dad suggested he start a YouTube channel! The Big John Network was born.