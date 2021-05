Laguna Beach takes pleasure in celebrating the numerous contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Island Americans who have contributed to our nation and the Laguna Beach community. They represent more than 20 groups from Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, China and India; many of whom are already U.S. citizens. They make up a small percentage of the Laguna Beach community (according to current Census about 3.76% and about 6.3% of students, a small measure of error) they made significant contributions. For example, they are politicians, our neighbors, students, entrepreneurs, and workers in our community. We still value their history, struggles, successes, challenges, and vision.