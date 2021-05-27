newsbreak-logo
Banner Elk, NC

George Browning Didier

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Browning Didier, 79, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden heart attack on May 10, 2021, at his home in Banner Elk, N.C. George was born on January 1, 1942, in Royal Oak, MI, to Cecil and Gladys Didier. While in high school, he especially enjoyed playing baseball, winning the team MVP award, and played cornet in the band. He earned B.S.E. and M.S.E. degrees in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan. While in college, he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, where he was elected President, and was a member of the UM Marching Band.

