George Browning Didier

BOONE — There has been an outpouring of support from the community since the news of the five deaths resulting from the April 28 standoff in Boone. In a Community Night of Remembrance initiative, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce gave out 3,000 blue light bulbs and 5,000 red ribbons; community members were able to pick up the items on May 7 from various businesses in town. On May 10, the community was asked to light up their homes with the blue lights to show support for the two fallen deputies — Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox — and wear red to honor George and Michelle Ligon.