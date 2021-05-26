9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

June 4, 2021 – In 2019, Southeast Georgia Health System hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties generated more than $749,978,000 in revenue for the local and state economy, according to a recently released report* by the Georgia Hospital Association, the state’s largest hospital trade association. Southeast Georgia Health System had direct expenditures of more than $326,105,000 in 2019. The total economic impact of those expenditures was $749,978,000 when combined with an economic multiplier developed by the United States Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. This output multiplier considers the “ripple” effect of direct hospital expenditures on other sectors of the economy, such as medical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Economic multipliers are used to model the resulting impact of a change in one industry on the “circular flow” of spending within an economy as a whole.