Horror Game Adaptation Werewolves Within Trailer Is A Hairy, Scary Good Time
The full trailer for Werewolves Within is here. The movie is adapted from Ubisoft's VR game of the same title and it releases on June 25. The movie stars Veep's Sam Richardson as a forest ranger Finn, who is visiting Beaverfield, a small town filled with very eccentric residents. But when a snowstorm seals off the town and a terrifying werewolf starts picking the locals off, Finn and postal worker Cecily set about trying to find out which of the locals is the murderous beast.www.gamespot.com