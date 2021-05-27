Horror Game Adaptation Werewolves Within Trailer Is A Hairy, Scary Good Time

For many, the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,﻿ written by Alvin Schwartz & Stephen Gammell, was a staple to every school library trip, next to R.L Steins ﻿Goosebumps﻿ series. Most recently highlighted in the 2019 film of the same name. Guillermo del Toro ﻿co-produced and came up with the story and this is apparent in some of the demonic figures that appear. Directed by André Øvredal the film was met with mixed reviews however it has recently been announced that a sequel is in the works. Something tells me we haven's seen the full extent of Hammel and Schwartz' work just yet.