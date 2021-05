Keep in mind that there's two outs so the first out at first negates the run crossing the plate. "In the top of the third inning of the Cubs' series finale against the Pirates on Thursday, Javier Báez was at the plate with two outs and Willson Contreras at second. Báez hit a sharp grounder to Bucs third baseman Erik González, who threw to first for what would have been the final out of the inning. The throw was wide, however, pulling first baseman Will Craig off the bag. With Báez barely halfway down the line, Craig readied to tag Báez as he approached. But the Chicago magic man had other ideas, stopping in his tracks and going back toward the plate.