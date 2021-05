While the daily rate of new coronavirus infections is slowing, the total number of cases continues to grow with Broome County crossing another mile marker in the pandemic. Broome now reports more than 18,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in mid-March of 2020. In the Thursday, May 27 update, Broome reported 18,005 total cases. The County added another fatality on Wednesday, May 26 for a total of 346.